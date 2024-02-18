New Chinese Style: What is it and why is it so popular?

(People's Daily App) 16:15, February 18, 2024

Millions of posts pop up in a search for "New Chinese Style," or Xinzhongshi, on Chinese social media. The trend is even spreading to influence jewelry and home decor. But what does New Chinese Style look like and why has it become so popular? People’s Daily reporter Li Bowen speaks to fashion designer Lu Kuan and Wei Tian, fashion chief editor of Harper’s Bazaar China.

