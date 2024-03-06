We Are China

Exploring horse-face skirt manufacturer in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 13:43, March 06, 2024

Customers select horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

The horse-face skirt, or mamianqun in Chinese, is in the spotlight during this year's Spring Festival, and is increasingly gaining popularity, particularly among young Chinese.

Customers select horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

A worker cuts fabric with a laser cutter at a garment factory in Caoxin County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

Employees work at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

Workers stitch the cut fabric at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

Workers stitch the cut fabric at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

Workers iron the horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

A designer draws flower patterns for horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

A designer draws flower patterns for horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

A livestreamer sells horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

Customers select horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)

