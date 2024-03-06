Exploring horse-face skirt manufacturer in Shandong
Customers select horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
The horse-face skirt, or mamianqun in Chinese, is in the spotlight during this year's Spring Festival, and is increasingly gaining popularity, particularly among young Chinese.
Customers select horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
A worker cuts fabric with a laser cutter at a garment factory in Caoxin County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Employees work at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Workers stitch the cut fabric at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Workers stitch the cut fabric at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Workers iron the horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
A designer draws flower patterns for horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
A designer draws flower patterns for horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
A livestreamer sells horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Customers select horse-face skirts at a garment factory in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, March 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liang Ben)
Photos
Related Stories
- Traditional costume parade celebrates Spring Festival in Nanjing
- Caoxian County develops complete Hanfu industrial chain in E China's Shandong
- Love for hanfu binds people together
- Trending in China｜'Horse-faced skirt' embodies traditional Chinese elegance
- Trending in China | Traditional Chinese fabric regains its shine in modern fashion
- New Chinese Style: What is it and why is it so popular?
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.