Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Vetements during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Vetements during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Vetements during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Vetements during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear collections by Vetements during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on March 1, 2024. (MeetEurope/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese innovative designers inspired for warm-up to fashion week in France
- Domestic fashion brands become hot consumer trends in China
- New Chinese Style: What is it and why is it so popular?
- Exhibition of Italian fashion showcases timeless beauty and creativity
- Trending in China | New Chinese Style: Traditional culture meets contemporary fashion
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.