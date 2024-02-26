Hanfu enthusiasts display Hanfu in London, Britain
A man takes selfies with Hanfu enthusiasts in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hanfu enthusiasts display Hanfu at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hanfu enthusiasts display Hanfu at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hanfu enthusiasts display Hanfu in front of the London Eye in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Visitors look at a Hanfu enthusiast at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hanfu enthusiasts display Hanfu in front of Big Ben in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A Hanfu enthusiast displays Hanfu at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A visitor poses for photos with a Hanfu enthusiast at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Visitors take selfies with Hanfu enthusiasts at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A visitor poses for photos with Hanfu enthusiasts at the British Museum in London, Britain, Feb. 25, 2024. Hanfu enthusiasts wearing Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, introduced Chinese traditional culture to local people and visitors in London on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Photos
