Hanfu industry thrives in Caoxian county, China's Shandong

Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, has gained increasing popularity in recent years thanks to the rise of guochao - a consumer trend translated as "China-chic" that has swept through the nation's younger generations.

As the Chinese New Year draws near, Chinese New Year Hanfu and Mamianqun, literally "horse-faced skirt," a traditional dress that originated during the Song Dynasty (960-1279), produced in Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province, have seen brisk sales.

As the largest production base of performance costumes in the country, Caoxian started to produce Hanfu in 2018 and has seen rapid development by embracing the growth of e-commerce.

Today, Caoxian accounts for 40 percent of Hanfu sales nationwide. In 2023, sales of Hanfu in the county reached 7 billion yuan ($986.5 million).

Caoxian is currently home to 2,282 companies related to the Hanfu business and 13,989 online Hanfu stores, while close to 100,000 people are involved in the Hanfu industry. It has developed a complete Hanfu industrial chain encompassing original research and development, design, production, copyright protection, and other aspects.

Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2024 shows Mamianqun displayed at a livestream base in Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

A customer selects Hanfu at a livestream base in Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 23, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows Hanfu displayed at the exhibition hall of a livestream base in Daji township, Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows Chinese New Year Hanfu and Mamianqun displayed at the exhibition hall of a livestream base in Daji township, Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows children's Hanfu displayed at the exhibition hall of a livestream base in Daji township, Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

A livestreamer advertises Mamianqun at a clothing company in Daji township, Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 24, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

Workers pack Hanfu at a clothing company in Daji township, Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 24, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

