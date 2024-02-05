Travel back in time and explore the beauty of Hanfu

10:52, February 05, 2024

Hanfu is the traditional attire of the Han people.

It is said that Hanfu can be traced back more than 4,000 years.

Hanfu clothing is renowned for its distinctive design, exquisite craftsmanship, and its profound cultural significance.

Typically, Hanfu consists of a robe or shirt as the upper garment, paired with a skirt-like lower piece.

This millennia-old Chinese fashion tradition encompasses various styles, each distinctive to different dynasties.

The gorgeous attire is making its comeback in modern-day China. More and more young people regard it both as a new fashion and a tribute to tradition.

