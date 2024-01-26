Hometown of Hanfu: Caoxian county in E China's Shandong embraces the Hanfu craze

People's Daily Online) 09:25, January 26, 2024

About 40 percent of the total Hanfu, a style of clothing traditionally worn by the Han people, in China's domestic market was produced in Caoxian, east China's Shandong Province.

Embracing the growth of e-commerce, Caoxian county has developed a comprehensive Hanfu industrial chain, encompassing original research and development (R&D), design, production, and online marketing, creating opportunities for young people to return and start businesses.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)