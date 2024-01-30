Languages

Get ready for a speed fashion show featuring Chinese traditional costumes

(People's Daily Online) 10:59, January 30, 2024

Blink, and you might miss it! Click the video to watch Fanny from Belgium donning a variety of Chinese traditional outfits, and diving into the charm of Chinese traditional culture!

