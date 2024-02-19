Feature: Hanfu show enriches Spring Festival celebrations in Malta

Women wearing Chinese costumes are pictured in a street in Valletta, Malta, Feb. 17, 2024. In Valletta, the capital city of Malta, a group of ladies wearing colorful Chinese costumes - known as Hanfu, proceed gracefully along historic streets on Saturday afternoon, attracting both Maltese residents and tourists from around the world. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

VALLETTA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- In Valletta, the capital city of Malta, a group of ladies wearing colorful Chinese costumes - known as Hanfu, proceed gracefully along historic streets on Saturday afternoon, attracting both Maltese residents and tourists from around the world.

The captivating Hanfu show organized by the China Cultural Center in Malta was performed by 23 female volunteers from China, Malta, and Italy.

They held Chinese-style fans and lanterns in their hands and walked along Republic Street, a main street in Valletta, as part of the event to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival.

"I love their colors of Hanfu, and the jewelry and hairstyles are also very intricate," said Noemi Calisto, an Italian student at the University of Malta. Some of her classmates were voluntary performers in the Hanfu show, so she took many photos of them.

Momo Muller and his wife Rita, a couple from Luxembourg, were enthralled by the beauty of the Hanfu costumes. Muller told Xinhua that he visited Beijing about 15 years ago and is looking forward to revisiting China.

Alexander Ouaknine, a 53-year-old owner of a traditional Maltese silver jewelry shop, told Xinhua that the handmade jewelry with silver wire and the beautiful Chinese traditional outfits are both "a wonderful form of art."

Among the enthusiastic volunteers of the Hanfu show, Charmaine Zammit is an official from the Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation. "I have always been interested in Chinese culture and I always longed to wear Chinese traditional costume," she said.

For Martina Vella, a 21-year-old student at the University of Malta, and her friends, it was their first time wearing Hanfu. Studying design, Vella told Xinhua that she would consider incorporating Chinese traditional elements into her future works.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, highlighted the warm applause received by the Hanfu show. "The event showcases the charm of Chinese culture and the significance of cultural exchange between China and the West," she said.

Following the Hanfu show, the China Cultural Center invited people to try Hanfu, practice calligraphy, and make lanterns to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival.

On Saturday night, the Chinese Community Association in Malta hosted a gala to celebrate the Spring Festival in the gym of St. Aloysius College in central Malta, featuring singing, dance, and music performances.

Addressing about 300 attendees at the gala, Peng Yijun, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Malta, commended the active role of the Chinese Community Association in promoting traditional Chinese culture and enhancing China-Malta friendship.

