Dragon artifacts in China's Sanxingdui site reflect shared cultural identity

Xinhua) 12:47, February 14, 2024

CHENGDU, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- As the Year of the Dragon has arrived, dragon-shaped artifacts displayed at the Sanxingdui archaeological site in southwest China's Sichuan Province have attracted significant attention and enthusiasm from the public.

Experts have noted that among the various cultural relics in Sanxingdui, the dragon is a highly prominent cultural symbol that shows the diverse nature of Chinese civilization as well as a shared cultural identity.

According to Xu Danyang, deputy head of the Sanxingdui site of the Sichuan provincial cultural relics and archaeology research institute, the preliminary count of dragon representations involving various artifacts in Sanxingdui is no less than 30. As newly unearthed artifacts are being identified, the number may further increase.

The dragon-shaped artifacts in Sanxingdui can be categorized into two main groups based on their material or carriers. They are bronze ware and pottery, with the majority consisting of bronze ware, Xu said.

The artifacts in Sanxingdui display diverse shapes, sizes and forms; some exude a majestic and imposing presence, while others feature tiger or pig-like characteristics. They may stand atop scepters, coil around divine trees, perch on bronze wares, or be intricately engraved on the clothing of bronze figurines.

One of the most notable pieces is the dragon on the bronze divine tree excavated from the No. 1 sacrificial pit. Standing at an impressive 3.96 meters, the tree commands attention with a celestial presence.

Xu believes that the divine tree served as a conduit between heaven and earth for rituals, and the dragon on the divine tree symbolizes the messenger connecting humans and gods, descending from the heavens to declare the divine will.

"Many dragons in Sanxingdui are depicted with heads held high and an imposing posture, indicating their strong divine nature. It also reflects the uplifting and enterprising spirit of the Chinese people," Xu said.

In the future, archaeologists will continue to delve into the study of dragon-shaped artifacts in Sanxingdui, utilizing the latest technologies such as AI restoration to offer audiences a more vivid experience of the dragon's charm.

