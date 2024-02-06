Opening of Shanghai Museum East highlights ancient bronze culture

(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 06, 2024

The Shanghai Museum East, a new extension of the esteemed Shanghai Museum, opened its doors to the public on February 2. The inaugural exhibition, titled "Stars over China: The Ancient Shu Civilization of Sanxingdui and Jinsha," showcases an impressive collection of 363 pieces and sets of precious cultural relics sourced from China's renowned Sanxingdui Ruins, a remarkable one-third of which are said to be the country's most recent archaeological discoveries. Join Arina in exploring this captivating exhibition, which will run through May 20.

(Video source: City News Service)

