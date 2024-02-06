Home>>
Opening of Shanghai Museum East highlights ancient bronze culture
(People's Daily App) 16:26, February 06, 2024
The Shanghai Museum East, a new extension of the esteemed Shanghai Museum, opened its doors to the public on February 2. The inaugural exhibition, titled "Stars over China: The Ancient Shu Civilization of Sanxingdui and Jinsha," showcases an impressive collection of 363 pieces and sets of precious cultural relics sourced from China's renowned Sanxingdui Ruins, a remarkable one-third of which are said to be the country's most recent archaeological discoveries. Join Arina in exploring this captivating exhibition, which will run through May 20.
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Culture fest helps Cambodians gain insights into China
- Cross-cultural symphony at a German school in northeast China
- World celebrates the Year of Dragon, gaining better understanding of Chinese culture
- Trending in China | Shuixiu dances
- 34th Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival held in Arizona
- Traditional culture given a modern twist
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.