Culture fest helps Cambodians gain insights into China

Xinhua) 10:01, February 05, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Culture Festival was organized here to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival, enabling the Cambodians to gain insights into China and its culture.

Featuring Chinese traditional arts performances, culture exhibitions and food, among others, the two-day fest at the Olympia Mall started on Saturday with free admission and attracted scores of visitors.

Visitors said that the festival not only allowed Cambodians to gain insights into Chinese culture, customs and tradition, but also contributed to further deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

"These arts performances and exhibitions have definitely helped further promote the bond of friendship between Cambodia and China because both Cambodians and Chinese have come to see this festival, and Chinese are friendly to our Cambodians," Vet Reaksa, a 17-year-old Cambodian festival-goer, told Xinhua on Sunday.

Reaksa said the festival has created a pleasant atmosphere for Cambodian people ahead of the Chinese New Year, which is widely celebrated in the Southeast Asian country.

"I always celebrate the Chinese New Year because I'm a Cambodian of Chinese descent," she said. "Moreover, the Chinese New Year has created a joyful atmosphere and is an occasion for a family gathering."

"The Chinese New Year is very popular in Cambodia, particularly in urban areas," she said.

Nguon Sokvang, a 63-year-old Cambodian festival-goer, said she was pleased to see close ties between Cambodia and China, adding that she is a Cambodian of Chinese ancestors.

"My parents and grandparents are of Chinese ancestry, so I also celebrate the Chinese New Year," she told Xinhua.

"It's good that Chinese and Cambodian people communicate and cooperate with each other well in businesses," she added.

