Tourists enjoy long-table banquet in Anhui
Tourists enjoy a long-table banquet along a street in Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)
A total of 36 tables were connected and local dishes were served up for tourists to celebrate the forthcoming Chinese new year on Tuesday.
