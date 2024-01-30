Terracotta Warriors act as "ambassadors of culture" to Spain

People visit an exhibition of China's renowned Terracotta Warriors in Alicante, Spain, March 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

The exhibition, titled "The Legend of China's Qin and Han Dynasties," showcased a selection of 120 original pieces, including seven warriors and a horse, from nine Chinese museums and institutions.

MADRID, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Alicante Archaeological Museum (MARQ) this weekend said goodbye to a 10-month multisensory exhibition of the world-famous Terracotta Warriors from China's Xi'an.

"The Terracotta Warriors and the archaeological heritage are ambassadors of culture throughout the world," Spanish archaeologist and researcher Marcos Martinon-Torres told Xinhua.

Martinon-Torres, a professor at the University of Cambridge and the curator of the exhibition, explained the complexities of its logistical framework.

"It is an exhibition of archeology and history, but also of technology and science," said the researcher, who has been working jointly with archaeologists and researchers from Xi'an since 2006.

MARQ said that around 280,000 people have visited the exhibition. "Not only is the quantity important, but also the impression people form after the exhibition," said Martinon-Torres. The response to the exhibition has been "very enthusiastic, very positive," he added, "especially taking into account the great diversity of the public, who range from tourists seeking sun and beach to academics and children."

The exhibition curator said he hoped that the exchange of knowledge with China will continue to be promoted.

