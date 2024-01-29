Chinese culture shines bright at New York travel show

Xinhua) 14:34, January 29, 2024

Visitors pose for photos with traditional Chinese oil-paper umbrellas at the 2024 New York Travel & Adventure Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 27, 2024.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese culture shone brightly at the 2024 New York Travel &Adventure Show Saturday, captivating visitors with a vibrant display of tradition and artistry.

Chinese artists demonstrated woodblock printing and played the musical instrument Guzheng at a booth showcasing the cultural heritage of southeast China's Zhejiang province and its capital city, Hangzhou.

Wei Lizhong, curator of Hangzhou Ten Bamboo Studio Art Museum, invited visitors to make their own woodblock printings.

Several visitors eagerly lined up, wielding engraved woodblocks, ink, brushes and Xuan paper to craft their own unique prints.

Daisy Arroyo, a New Yorker from the garment industry, expressed her appreciation for Chinese culture, food and traditional Chinese medicine after finishing her piece of woodblock printing.

Having longed to visit China for years, Arroyo said she embraced the opportunity to immerse herself in Chinese culture.

Some visitors on the show posed for pictures with traditional Chinese oil-paper umbrellas, listed as a type of intangible culture in China.

Visitors are also fond of paper-cutting masterpieces and DIY paper-cutting kits at a booth promoting tourism in southeast China's Jiangsu province and its capital, Nanjing.

China National Tourist Office also set up a booth featuring brochures about China's tourist sites.

The two-day show ends on Sunday.

Visitors are seen at the 2024 New York Travel &Adventure Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 27, 2024.

Daisy Arroyo (L), a New Yorker from the garment industry, makes woodblock printings at the 2024 New York Travel &Adventure Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 27, 2024.

Wei Lizhong (L), curator of Hangzhou Ten Bamboo Studio Art Museum, presents a woodblock printing to Daisy Arroyo (R), a New Yorker from the garment industry, at the 2024 New York Travel & Adventure Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 27, 2024.

Visitors watch Guzheng performance at the 2024 New York Travel & Adventure Show in New York, the United States, Jan. 27, 2024.

