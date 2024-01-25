Chinese troupe wins Ethiopians' hearts for stunning performance

Xinhua) 11:02, January 25, 2024

An actor performs "bian lian", or face-changing skills, in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Jan. 23, 2024. A cultural troupe from central China's Henan Province staged a stunning performance in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa Tuesday as part of the Spring Festival -- the Chinese New Year -- celebrations. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A cultural troupe from central China's Henan Province staged a stunning performance in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa Tuesday as part of the Spring Festival -- the Chinese New Year -- celebrations.

Performers performed an array of acrobatics, martial arts, face changing, Chinese dances, and traditional Ethiopian dances to an enchanted audience at the Ethiopian National Theater.

Welcoming the guests at the event, Shen Qinmin, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said Henan is a province rich in culture and history, and the cultural troupe would show a "great performance" to the delight of the audience.

"The cultural show is part of the commitment to promote equality and exchanges among different peoples," Shen said.

Speaking on the occasion, Manyazewal Endeshaw, general manager of the Ethiopian National Theater, said Ethiopia and China are known to have ancient civilizations with a long history and splendid cultures.

"Both peoples created rich and colorful cultures and arts, crystallizing their wisdom and creativity," said Endeshaw, noting that Ethiopia will work with China and other countries to build a community with a shared future.

Kebede Kassa, an employee in the Addis Ababa City Administration, told Xinhua that he enjoyed the cultural show very much, noting that the Chinese cultural shows have been his favorite ones since childhood.

"I am so happy that the Chinese cultural troupe has come to Ethiopia. This event was unique in that it displayed a mix of Chinese and Ethiopian (African) cultures," said Kassa, indicating that such kinds of cultural exchanges would help promote people-to-people and cultural relations between China and Ethiopia.

According to Xu Na, chief director of the cultural event, the whole troupe, consisting of 19 performers, will present a series of shows in Addis Ababa in the next few days.

"The performers have to overcome the stress of high altitude (about 2,400 meters above the sea level) here. But our efforts all paid off when we saw the smiles and applause from the audience," Xu said.

In accordance with the lunar Chinese calendar, the year 2024 will be the Year of the Wood Dragon, with the Spring Festival or New Year's Day to fall on Feb. 10.

