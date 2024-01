We Are China

China Day cultural event held in Brussels

Xinhua) 10:42, January 22, 2024

Students show their works of Chinese character "Fu", meaning fortune and luck, during a China Day cultural event at Eurochine Chinese Language School in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Students practice Chinese calligraphy during a China Day cultural event at Eurochine Chinese Language School in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

