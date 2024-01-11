Trending in China | Aesthetics in wood: Joinery

(People's Daily App) 16:36, January 11, 2024

Joinery is the heart of traditional Chinese carpentry. Its ingenious woodworking methods enable structures to not only withstand large loads, but also allow for warping and weathering. Today, joinery continues to embody the ingenuity and philosophies of classical Chinese wisdom.

(Video Source: Kuaishou)

