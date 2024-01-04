Viral dance 'subject three' goes global

By Miao Miao, Yu Ronghua, Chen Shuang, Yang Qiaochu, Han Xiaomeng, Lu Dong (People's Daily App) 16:12, January 04, 2024

The dance kemusan, which translates to "subject three," has gone viral around the world. Originating from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the dance has become a worldwide internet sensation due to its easy-to-learn and fun swag moves. The world is your stage - come and join in the latest dance craze!

