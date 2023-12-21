Captivating elegance: The graceful dance of bamboo performers

(People's Daily App) 14:48, December 21, 2023

With nothing more than a humble piece of bamboo in hand, adorned in stunning ethnic attire, these performers effortlessly glide across the tranquil waters, showcasing their graceful dance. The secret behind this mesmerizing classical Chinese skill lies in the daily dedicated practice they undertake.

