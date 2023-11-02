Jingxi village: Invaluable assets in lush bamboo
Anji county is famous for its lush bamboo forests in China's Zhejiang province. It's also the birthplace of the concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."
In recent years, Anji county has promoted high-quality development with its ecological advantages, exploring a green path to common prosperity.
Guided by the vision of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Jingxi village of Anji county has formed a moso bamboo cooperative, in order to boost the under-forest economy while protecting the bamboo forests. The village has also combined ecological protection with tourism to increase villagers' income.
Sharon from Kenya is currently studying in China. As a shutterbug, she enjoys the natural scenery of China.
Let's follow her trail to Jingxi village to see China's stunning natural beauty and learn the idea of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets."
