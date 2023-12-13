Bamboo industry thrives in Guangchang county, China's Jiangxi

December 13, 2023

Farmers collect sun-dried bamboo strips for deep processing at a processing base in Qingshui village, Guangchang county, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Farmers recently collected sun-dried bamboo strips at a processing base in Qingshui village, Guangchang county, east China's Jiangxi Province.

By leveraging moso bamboo forests covering over 200,000 mu (13,333 hectares) in its remote towns and townships, Guangchang county has formed a bamboo industrial chain covering the planting, processing and sales of moso bamboos, turning moso bamboos into a prosperous industry.

This has converted ecological resources into economic ones, increased forest farmers' incomes, and provided jobs for many local villagers.

