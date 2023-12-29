Kyrgyzstan hosts Chinese culture exhibition

Xinhua) 13:19, December 29, 2023

People experience Chinese culture during an exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate" in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 26, 2023. An exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate," devoted to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held here recently. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

BISHKEK, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate," devoted to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held here recently.

On Tuesday, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Li Baojie, representatives of educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as business representatives attended the event.

Baisalov said the BRI has changed the entire region, including Kyrgyzstan.

"It actually had a huge impact on the political and economic situation around the world," he said.

Li said that over the past ten years, the BRI has evolved from concept to action and has become an important platform for international cooperation. He said that Kyrgyzstan and China have been cooperating within the framework of the BRI for more than ten years and have achieved fruitful results.

Li noted that cultural interaction and exchange are an important part of the initiative.

"It is very important to hold cultural exchange exhibitions such as today's, which will help the Kyrgyz people to better understand Chinese traditional culture and folk customs, and also help strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples," the representative of the Chinese embassy said.

The exhibition featured stone carving with a Spring and Autumn period theme, wood carving with the theme "New Year's Pictures," as well as paper-cutting.

The exhibition was organized by the Kaifeng Management Committee of the Pilot Free Trade Zone of China (Henan), the Kyrgyzstan-China Friendship Association and other organizations.

A woman looks at exhibits during an exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate" in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 26, 2023. An exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate," devoted to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held here recently. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

College students demonstrate their traditional Chinese New Year paintings during an exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate" in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Dec. 26, 2023. An exhibition of Chinese culture "Walking the Silk Road, Allowing Cultures to Integrate," devoted to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held here recently. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

