West's misconception about China arises from "very poor understanding" of Chinese "values of harmony": Australian journal

Xinhua) 14:00, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The West's misconception about China, in large part, arises from the world's "very poor understanding of the values of harmony that are the foundation of Chinese civilization," an article in Australia's public policy journal platform Pearls and Irritations has argued.

"Poor quality translations from earlier periods help explain why many in the West find it difficult to accept that China's global perspectives favour harmony rather than hegemony," said Daryl Guppy, an international financial technical analysis expert, in the article titled "China seeks harmony not hegemony."

The stereotyped relationship that historically existed between China and the surrounding kingdoms that the West branded as vassal states has profound impacts on the way the West assesses the intentions of modern China policy, said Guppy, also a former national board member of the Australia China Business Council.

In this scenario, the West prepares for hegemonic conflict rather than harmonious cooperation.

"The so-called vassalage relationship was in fact a harmonious relationship," the article said, noting the peace and stability of the region relied on smooth and stable trade relationships.

The exchange of gifts -- of tribute as the West called it -- in the Chinese court, was "not about vassalage and hegemonic domination." It was about harmonization and an integral part of a two way trade.

The countries surrounding China all aspired to emulate the sophistication and culture of China, with the evidence of Chinese influence continuing in many aspects of modern society in these countries, it said.

"It is a historical choice that reflects the peaceful and harmonious spread of Chinese culture throughout the region," said the article.

China's contribution is clear but remains misunderstood in the West, which is a large task to overturn centuries of poor understanding, it said.

