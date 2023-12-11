China Development Bank loans 18 bln yuan for protection of historical, cultural sites

Xinhua) 14:04, December 11, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank said it has issued around 18 billion yuan (about 2.53 billion U.S. dollars) in loans this year for protection of historical and cultural cities, towns and villages.

The loans have supported a series of initiatives including the Suzhou historical and cultural city high-quality protection, promotion and utilization project, and the Yangzhou ancient city Small Qinhuai River protection and renewal project, according to the bank.

As of the end of November this year, China Development Bank's loans for the protection of historical and cultural cities, towns and villages had totaled over 65 billion yuan.

The bank will deepen communication and cooperation between governments, banks and enterprises, and explore the establishment of a database of key projects supporting historical and cultural protection and inheritance, according to relevant bank officials.

