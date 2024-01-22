Pic story of U.S. singer with Chinese songs

Xinhua) 10:05, January 22, 2024.

Carly Beth takes selfies at the Imperial College in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

In 2017, Carly Beth was a college student learning music. A chance encounter with a Chinese pop song ignited her interest in Chinese music. With guidance from a friend, she started learning Chinese and singing Chinese songs.

In 2019, Beth began covering and sharing Chinese songs on short video platforms. Chinese music producer Wang Ruixing noticed her work and they started to collaborate on creating Chinese songs.

During her first visit to China in the summer of 2019 with her mother, Beth deepened her understanding of Chinese history and culture, strengthening her commitment to singing Chinese songs. Upon returning to the United States, she continued covering more Chinese songs, gradually building her fan base.

Since Beth's debut Chinese song video, she has covered over 200 songs in over four years and released multiple Chinese singles. Currently, she boasts over one million fans on Chinese short video platforms, accumulating over 200 million total views.

In her recent visit to China, she explored Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang, Hangzhou in east China, and Beijing. "It is the first time I have sung to my fans face-to-face, leaving me with unforgettable memories," Beth said.

Carly Beth (C) talks to her mother (L) and producer Wang Ruixing at a studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Carly Beth tastes Beijing Roast Duck with producer Wang Ruixing in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo by Debbie Lynn/Xinhua)

Carly Beth (L) poses for a photo with her mother in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Carly Beth (L) records a Chinese song with producer Wang Ruixing (R) at a studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Carly Beth (L) poses for a photo with her mother in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Carly Beth records a Chinese song at a studio in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Carly Beth (R) checks the photos her mother took for her at the Confucian Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Carly Beth(C) performs on an electric piano, a gift from her Chinese fans, and sings her own songs at a pavilion near the Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge, at the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Carly Beth (L) performs on an electric piano, a gift from her Chinese fans, and sings her own songs at a pavilion near the Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge, at the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Carly Beth takes selfies at the Imperial College in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Chen Yuying (R), a fan of Carly Beth, introduces a kind of traditional Chinese tea to Beth in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2024.(Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Carly Beth (2nd, L) poses for photos with tourists in traditional Chinese costumes at Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge, at the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Carly Beth takes selfies at the Confucian Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

Carly Beth (R) buys a sugar figurine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

