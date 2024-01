3rd Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" Int'l Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition kicks off

Xinhua) 10:18, January 22, 2024

Contestants compete in the Third Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" International Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2024. The event kicked off on Saturday with nearly 200 children competing in this year's competition. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Contestants compete in the Third Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" International Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2024. The event kicked off on Saturday with nearly 200 children competing in this year's competition. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Contestants compete in the Third Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" International Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2024. The event kicked off on Saturday with nearly 200 children competing in this year's competition. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2024 shows the awards ceremony of the Third Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" International Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. The event kicked off on Saturday with nearly 200 children competing in this year's competition. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Contestants warm up before the Third Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" International Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2024. The event kicked off on Saturday with nearly 200 children competing in this year's competition. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Children perform during the Third Indonesia "Shenmo Cup" International Abacus Mental Arithmetic Competition in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2024. The event kicked off on Saturday with nearly 200 children competing in this year's competition. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)