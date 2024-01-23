Dragon-themed intangible cultural heritage artwork heats up festival
A folk artist carves a dragon-themed woodblock New Year painting plate in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhenghua)
As the Year of the Dragon approaches, the dragon-themed artwork heated up shopping across China.
A folk artist colors a dragon-themed "muddy dog," or ninigou, in Huaiyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhenghua)
A folk artist makes dragon-themed paper cutting in Huaiyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhenghua)
A folk artist creates a dragon-themed reed painting in Huaiyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhenghua)
A folk artist makes a cloth dragon, a traditional doll, in Huaiyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhenghua)
