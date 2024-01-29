Pic story of french student in E China

Deborah Bret (R) learns clinical techniques at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Bret, also known as Zhang Bohan in Chinese, has been learning Taichi since the age of five under the influence of her father, and thus developed a deep yearning to go to China. Bret continued learning Taichi from a local instructor after she came to Anhui in 2019 for her academic studies. In 2023, Bret won two first prizes in a national Wushu competition for college students.

Bret also enjoys climbing mountains in China. "The most impressive experience of mine is climbing Huangshan Mountain, one of the country's most famous scenic spots. I felt like I was wandering in a Chinese landscape painting," Bret said.

Bret loves Chinese cuisine, landscapes and traditional Chinese culture. Speaking of the future, she hopes to help others with her medical knowledge and let more people know about China.

Deborah Bret studies in a library at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret walks out of a library at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret practices Taichi by a lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret practices Taichi by a lake in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret visits Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, May 27, 2023.

Deborah Bret competes during a national Wushu competition for college students in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 8, 2023.

Deborah Bret (L) receives basic training of laparoscopic operation at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret does a medical experiment at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret uses an interactive study platform at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

Deborah Bret (back) learns cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique at Anhui Medical University, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 23, 2024.

