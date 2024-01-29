Xi urges China, France to jointly open up path of peace, progress for human development

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- As today's world is once again at a critical crossroads, China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity and progress for human development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Saturday.

Xi made the remarks as he exchanged congratulations with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China and France broke the ice of the Cold War and crossed the divide between different blocs to establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level 60 years ago, Xi noted, adding that this historical event has pushed the global landscape to evolve in the right direction of dialogue and cooperation, which still offers inspirations for today.

Over the past 60 years, the two countries have adhered to making strategic choices independent of external influence, and have always been committed to achieving common development through mutually beneficial cooperation, promoting mutual learning among civilizations through exchanges on an equal footing, and jointly addressing global challenges through multilateral coordination, Xi said.

There is more than one "first" and fruitful accomplishments concerning China-France relations, which have not only benefited the people of both countries, but also played a vital role in maintaining global peace and stability, promoting multi-polarization of the world, and advancing the democratization of international relations, Xi said.

Facing the question of the times and of history on where the world should be headed, China and France, both as independent major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, should stay true to the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, shoulder their responsibility, undertake their mission, and jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity and progress for human development, he said.

Attaching great importance to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said he stands ready to work with Macron to take the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to uphold fundamental principles, break new ground, build on past achievements, open up a new future, and make China-France comprehensive strategic partnership more solid and dynamic, so as to further contribute to improving the well-being of the two peoples and of humanity.

Macron, in his congratulatory message, stated that the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and China 60 years ago was a visionary and historic decision.

In the face of unprecedented global challenges today, cooperation between France and China, as well as between Europe and China, is more crucial than ever in search of common solutions for global challenges, he added.

The year 2023 witnessed a comprehensive revitalization of France-China relations, and in 2024, cooperation between the two nations is expected to be further enhanced, he noted.

Macron said he looks forward to working with President Xi to promote bilateral economic, cultural, and youth exchanges, strengthen communication and coordination on global issues, and continually deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between France and China so that both sides can infuse renewed vitality into bilateral relations for the next 60 years.

