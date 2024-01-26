China, France should make further contributions to world peace, development: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Bertrand Lortholary, French Ambassador to China, wave hands after cutting a cake together at a reception for the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China and France, both as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries with a tradition of independence, should make greater contributions to world peace, development and progress, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

He said the two countries should uphold their fine traditions and shoulder their responsibilities for leading China-EU relations to a steady and lasting future.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in Beijing when attending a reception in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France.

He said that the two heads of state had spoken highly of the significance and glorious past of the bilateral ties and drawn up the blueprint for developing the ties in the next 60 years, charting the course of and injecting impetus into further efforts of the two sides.

Wang emphasized the foundation enjoyed by the two countries to carry out win-win cooperation, exchanges and mutual learning for common progress, adding that they have neither geopolitical conflicts nor conflict of fundamental interests.

China and France should continue to be forces for good, friends of sincerity and mutual trust, partners of mutual benefit and a model of exchanges and mutual learning, said Wang.

French Ambassador to China Bertrand Lortholary said at the reception that the French side will follow through on the important common understanding reached between the two heads of state, and extend the positive momentum of bilateral relations to open a new chapter of bilateral friendship in the new era.

