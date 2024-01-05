Various cultural events to be held during China-France Year of Culture, Tourism

Xinhua) 09:35, January 05, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and France will be held in 2024 during the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

The announcement was jointly made by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the French Embassy in China on Thursday at a press conference.

The year 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France, and is also the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

A series of activities covering performing arts, visual arts, cultural heritage, and tourism promotion, among others, will be held, including an opening concert, a tourism promotion event, and an exhibition featuring China's Forbidden City and France's Palace of Versailles.

