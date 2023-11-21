Xi says China ready to send signal of jointly addressing climate change with France

Xinhua) 09:26, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with France in sending a strong signal of jointly addressing the issue of climate change, and in promoting the success of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

He made the remarks during phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

