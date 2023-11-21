Xi, Macron stress two-state solution

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron stroll through the Pine Garden, chatting and stopping at times to enjoy the unique scenery of the southern Chinese garden, in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Leaders discuss Palestine-Israel conflict in phone conversation

President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron both underlined the need to avoid the further deterioration of the Palestinian-Israeli situation during a phone conversation on Monday, and they agreed that the two-state solution is the fundamental way out of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Both heads of state maintained that it is imperative to avoid further deterioration of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, especially the emergence of a more serious humanitarian crisis.

The new round of Palestine-Israel conflict has claimed more than 14,400 lives since it broke out on Oct 7, according to official data released by both sides.

The two presidents agreed to continue to maintain communication on international and regional issues of common concern and make contributions to upholding world peace and stability.

They also discussed bilateral ties, China-European Union relations and other matters during the telephone conversation. Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Xi said that China welcomes more French products into the Chinese market and more French companies to invest in the country.

He also urged France to provide a fair and nondiscriminatory business environment for Chinese companies investing in France.

He said that China is willing to strengthen cooperation with France in multilateral institutions such as the United Nations.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU, Xi said that faced with a world with various complicated situations, China and the EU should act as cooperative partners for mutual benefit.

He expressed the hope that France will play a constructive role in promoting the development of China-EU relations.

Macron said that against the backdrop of the current international situation, strategic communication and cooperation between France and China are of great significance.

France is willing to take the opportunity of next year's 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries to maintain close high-level exchanges with China and deepen exchanges and cooperation in economic, trade, aviation, cultural and other fields, he said.

He also expressed France's willingness to promote further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the EU and China based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.

As the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Nov 30 to Dec 12, Xi underscored the importance of maintaining the institutional framework of the Paris Agreement, especially the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and nationally determined contributions.

Macron said that France hopes to closely communicate with China on the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, and continue to cooperate in addressing climate change, biodiversity protection and other global issues.

