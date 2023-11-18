Israeli strikes on Gaza school kill at least 100 Palestinians: source
GAZA, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian medical source said on Saturday that at least 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded after Israel bombed a school housing displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip.
The source, who requires anonymity, told Xinhua that the bodies of at least 100 people were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital following intense Israeli strikes on Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia refugee camp.
The source said the death toll was likely to increase significantly as a result of the continued recovery of the bodies from inside the school and the critical condition of a large number of wounded.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that hundreds of displaced people were living in the school when it was targeted by Israeli army's intense airstrikes and artillery attack.
Photos
Related Stories
- Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks amid communications shutdown in Gaza
- Israeli PM reaffirms temporary cease-fire possible only if hostages in Gaza released
- Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 12,000
- New Zealand provides further humanitarian support in response to Gaza conflict
- 5 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank
- Israel demands evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital within one hour
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.