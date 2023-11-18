5 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Xinhua) 02:56, November 18, 2023

RAMALLAH, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- At least five Palestinians were killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the West Bank cities of Hebron and Jenin, said the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said two of them were shot dead on Friday morning at an Israeli military checkpoint north of Hebron.

The Israeli army said its soldiers responded with live ammunition at Palestinians inside a vehicle, who were firing at the forces.

Israeli media reported that two individuals were inside the car, with one driving and the other firing at the army forces.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry announced the deaths of three individuals in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank following an Israeli air strike.

Over 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank since a new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct. 7, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

