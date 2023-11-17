Confrontations on Lebanon-Israel border continue

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 from Marjayoun, Lebanon, shows a missile fired by Hezbollah striking a military observation tower at the Israeli military site of Metula. Confrontations on the Lebanon-Israel border continued on Thursday. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows Israeli artillery shelling near Al Khiam, Lebanon. Two Hezbollah fighters were killed and one was injured on Thursday by Israel's heavy artillery fires on the Lebanon-Israel borders, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 16, 2023 shows Israeli artillery shelling near Kafr Shuba, Lebanon. Two Hezbollah fighters were killed and one was injured on Thursday by Israel's heavy artillery fires on the Lebanon-Israel borders, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

