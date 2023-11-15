Israel launches 4.5-bln-USD plan to hone power transmission network for EV surge

Xinhua) 09:17, November 15, 2023

JERUSALEM, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced Tuesday a multi-year plan to develop the country's electricity transmission network.

The ministry said in a statement that the plan extends to the year 2030 with an investment of 17 billion shekels (about 4.5 billion U.S. dollars) and includes over 400 new projects, with some addressing regulatory, cost, and technological barriers that impede grid development.

The plan is designed to improve the reliability of the electricity supply in the country and respond to the increasing demand, mainly from the expected surge of electric cars, it added.

The ministry estimated that the number of electric vehicles in Israel will increase from about 90,000 today to 1.3 million by 2030.

The plan also seeks to facilitate a significant integration of renewable energy power generation facilities, mainly in the northern and southern regions, said the ministry.

The statement noted that the plan is expected to double the number of 400-kV power transmission lines, increase by 30 percent the 161-kV lines, and expand by about 50 percent the number of substations and switching stations.

