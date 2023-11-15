Lebanese parliament speaker warns of conflict expansion as clashes with Israel escalate

Xinhua) 09:02, November 15, 2023

BEIRUT, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Tuesday warned of an expansion of Israel-Hamas conflict amid the ongoing clashes between the Israeli army and Lebanese militants in southern Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

"The Israeli enemy's persistence in escalating its aggression, repeatedly targeting civilians, media professionals, and paramedics, with its attacks extending deep into southern Lebanon and its threats to attack the Lebanese capital Beirut, increase the risks of expanding the war in the region, contrary to international and Arab positions calling for adherence to international legitimacy," Berri said.

His made the remarks during a meeting in Beirut with Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, head of mission of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL).

For his part, Lazaro expressed his deep concern about the situation in southern Lebanon and the potential for broader and more severe hostilities, adding that UNIFIL's priorities are to prevent escalation, protect civilians, and ensure the safety of peacekeepers.

Lazaro also met on Tuesday with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who reaffirmed "Lebanon's commitment to keeping UNIFIL forces in the south without any changes to their tasks."

Confrontations on the Lebanese-Israeli borders continued on Tuesday, during which two Hezbollah fighters were wounded, according to a Lebanese military source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Xinhua that Israeli drones and warplanes carried out 12 airstrikes on southern Lebanon and used heavy artillery to attack 22 towns and villages in the region.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites in southeastern Lebanon, an Israeli infantry force near the Baranit barracks, and another in the village of al-Dhahira in southwestern Lebanon.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for over five weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on Oct. 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)