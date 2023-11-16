China has repeatedly called for Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 14:01, November 16, 2023

China has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and to avert further humanitarian catastrophes, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a routine press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. China has been working and mediating for this all along, she said.

(Video edited by Liang Xiaojian)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)