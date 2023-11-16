Home>>
China has repeatedly called for Palestinian-Israeli ceasefire: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 14:01, November 16, 2023
China has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and to avert further humanitarian catastrophes, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said at a routine press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. China has been working and mediating for this all along, she said.
