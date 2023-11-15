Israel gains "control" of northern Gaza Strip: defense minister

Xinhua) 09:23, November 15, 2023

JERUSALEM, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that Israel was "controlling" the northern Gaza Strip.

"In the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas has lost control," Gallant told a press briefing. "We now effectively control both the upper and underground areas of the northern strip, particularly in Gaza City," he said.

He added that he had "authorized the army to keep moving forward in the next days."

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that troops had seized control of Hamas's governing institutions in Gaza, including Hamas's parliament, government, military offices, police headquarters, the governor's house, and other facilities.

Israel attacked the Gaza Strip to retaliate the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, in which Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The ongoing conflict, raging into the second month, has killed over 11,500 Palestinians in the coastal enclave, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)