Israeli army withdraws from inside Al-Shifa Hospital: medical source

Xinhua) 01:54, November 16, 2023

GAZA, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli army withdrew on Wednesday evening from inside the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza and deployed vehicles in its vicinity, said the director of the medical complex.

Mohammed Abu Selmeia told reporters that the Israeli army forces "have now withdrawn from inside Al-Shifa Complex, but tanks and forces are stationed completely in its vicinity."

This comes about 16 hours after Israeli forces stormed this largest hospital in the Gaza Strip and conducted extensive combing and search operations in its buildings.

Earlier today, Abu Selmeia said dozens of Palestinian employees were detained by Israeli troops who entered the hospital in an alleged "targeted and precise operation" against Hamas.

In a separate Hebrew account on the social media platform X, the Israel Defense Forces said its troops "operated in a targeted manner in a part of the Al-Shifa Hospital area where they are scanning for Hamas infrastructure and terrorist means. Also, the forces delivered humanitarian equipment and placed it at the entrance to the hospital."

In response, Hamas said the Israeli army's saying of weapons found in the Al-Shifa Complex is "a blatant lie that serves to justify its crime aimed at destroying the healthcare sector in the enclave."

