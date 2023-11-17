Foreign passport holders wait to leave Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing

Xinhua) 09:39, November 17, 2023

Foreign passport holders wait to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Foreign passport holders wait to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Foreign passport holders wait to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Foreign passport holders wait to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Foreign passport holders wait to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

Foreign passport holders prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt through the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 16, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)