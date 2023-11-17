Warsaw court overturns ban on pro-Palestinian march

November 17, 2023

WARSAW, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A court in Warsaw on Thursday ruled to overturn a decision by the city's mayor to prohibit a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Similar demonstrations have been held in various cities around the world since the escalation of Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said on social media platform X on Thursday that the court had reversed the city's decision despite doubts about the safety of the planned demonstration, including concerns over terrorism.

However, Trzaskowski added: "We accept this decision."

He had announced the ban on the march on Wednesday, citing the police's inability to ensure safety in the narrow streets surrounding the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw.

Scheduled for 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Saturday, the demonstration will start at Zbawiciela Square and proceed towards the Israeli Embassy.

