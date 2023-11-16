In pics: buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 08:43, November 16, 2023

People are seen among the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man walks through the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A boy stands among the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man sits among the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People inspect the damages caused in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People collect items among the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People escape from a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People inspect the damages caused in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People collect items among the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 15, 2023. Israel has been carrying out attacks on Gaza over the past weeks and has imposed a siege on the enclave to retaliate against Hamas attacks on southern Israel. The conflict has so far led to the deaths of over 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza. On the Israeli side, about 1,200 people lost their lives, the majority of whom were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)