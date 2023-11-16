UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza

Xinhua) 05:06, November 16, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza.

The resolution won the support of 12 of the 15 council members. Britain, Russia and the United States abstained.

Before the vote on the Maltese-drafted resolution, a Russia-submitted oral amendment, which would have called for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities," failed to be adopted as it did not get enough votes in favor.

