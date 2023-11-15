Iran condemns Israel's bombing of Qatar's reconstruction committee in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:12, November 15, 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday vehemently condemned Israel's bombing of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza which took place on Monday.

Israel's "crimes and brutality" against Gaza had hurt the conscience of the world's peoples, Kanaani was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the Foreign Ministry's website.

He pointed to Israel's "constant and flagrant violations of international law (in Gaza) and continued aggression" against Palestinians, calling on the international community to condemn the Israeli moves and hold Israel accountable.

Israel has been launching fierce attacks on Gaza over the past weeks in retaliation for the Hamas assault on Israel on Oct. 7.

The ongoing conflict has killed more than 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza and about 1,200 people in Israel, according to official figures from both sides.

