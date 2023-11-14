Iran rejects accusation of directing regional resistance groups to attack U.S. bases

Xinhua) 13:37, November 14, 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stressed on Monday that the resistance groups in the Middle East "do not take orders from Iran and act independently."

He made the remarks in a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, responding to allegations of some U.S. officials, who accused Iran of "directing and giving orders to regional resistance groups" to target American bases in a number of regional countries.

"These groups decide independently and take the necessary actions based on their calculations and interests as well as those of their countries and peoples," Kanaani said.

He called on the United States, instead of hurling accusations at other countries, to "pay attention to its behavior and unacceptable measures in providing Israel with all-out support (in its attacks against Gaza)," which can lead to a rise in the tensions and opening of new fronts by the resistance groups.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)