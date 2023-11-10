Iran condemns G7's "baseless" accusations

Xinhua) 10:56, November 10, 2023

TEHRAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Thursday strongly condemned the "baseless" accusations leveled against Tehran by the Group of Seven (G7) as well as the British and Japanese ministers.

He made the remarks in a statement that was posted on the website of the ministry, which was in response to a joint statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy on Wednesday following a meeting in Japan, as well as another statement released by the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Britain on Tuesday. The G7 and Japan-Britain statements hurled accusations at Iran about its nuclear activities and regional role, among other things.

Kanaani reiterated that Iran's nuclear program was "completely peaceful" and the country had fulfilled all its commitments in this regard.

Iran aimed to maintain stability and security in West Asia, where transregional states' military presence had been one of the most important factors undermining stability and security, he was quoted as saying.

Regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, he urged the G7 countries to fulfill their international responsibilities by condemning Israel's moves which "are in violation of human rights and international law," ending their support for Israel and its military attacks on the Gaza Strip, and providing citizens of the Palestinian enclave with humanitarian aid.

Kanaani also dismissed claims that Iran was providing support to Russia in its conflict with Ukraine and accusations that the country was "compromising maritime security," emphasizing that all such allegations were "baseless and politically-motivated."

In their joint statement, the G7 foreign ministers accused Iran of "providing support for Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and other non-state actors and taking actions that destabilize the Middle East," calling on the country "to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions."

They alleged that Iran was "supporting Russia in the war with Ukraine, carrying out destabilizing activities, such as the development of ballistic missile programs, compromising maritime security in the region, and violating human rights in the country."

They also expressed their determination to prevent Iran from "developing a nuclear weapon" and reiterated that the country "must cease its unabated escalation of its nuclear program."

In the other statement, similar accusations were hurled against Iran by Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Defense Minister Kihara Minoru as well as Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)