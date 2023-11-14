Home>>
31 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment of Jabalia refugee camp
(Xinhua) 13:43, November 14, 2023
GAZA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian security and medical sources said on Monday that 31 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted several homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
The Hamas-run Civil Defense in Gaza said in a statement that Israeli aircraft targeted a residential area in the Jabalia refugee camp, which led to the complete destruction of 12 homes and the killing of 31 people.
At least ten others were injured in the bombing, added the statement.
The government media office in Gaza announced earlier in the day that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 11,240, while more than 28,000 others were injured.
